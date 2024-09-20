IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2024 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the results of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Clerk Prelims exam soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website. The scorecards are expected to be released in the last week of September. The institute has already announced the RRB PO Prelims results, which can be accessed using the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. The scorecards for the Clerk exam will be released a few days later.

The RRB Clerk Mains exam is scheduled for October 6, while the RRB PO Mains exam is set for September 29, with admit cards already issued. The prelim exams took place on August 10, 17, and 18.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Steps To Check Result

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, ibps.in.

On the homepage, select "CRP RRB" on the left corner.

Select "Common Recruitment Process Regional Rural Bank Phase 13."

Click on "Result Status of Online Prelims Examination for CRP RRB 13 Office Assistants."

Enter your registration number/roll number, password, and date of birth.

Input the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Click "Login" to view your IBPS RRB Clerk result.

Download the result and save it for future reference.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2024: Details Included In Scorecard

Candidate's Name

Roll Number or Registration Number

Category or Sub-category

Percentile

Percentage

Qualifying Status

Name of the Exam

Number of Candidates Registered

Maximum Marks

Marks Secured in Each Subject

A total of 43 regional rural banks across India are participating in this recruitment drive.