IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Provisional Allotment Result Declared, Check Details

The IBPS has released the results on its official website.

The provisional allotment results of the main examination for recruiting office assistants in Regional Rural Banks (IBPS RRB Clerk 2023) have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Those who appeared in the examinations can check their results and download them from the official website by entering login credentials - registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2023: Steps to check the results

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Navigate to CRB RRBs and then open the RRB phase XI link

Open the RRB Mains provisional result link

Enter the required details to log in

Review and download the result

The IBPS had earlier announced the provisional allotment results for the office assistant and officers scale 1 positions on November 1, 2023. The results of the provisional allotment for the reserve list were available for download from the official website until November 30, 2023.