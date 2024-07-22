Advertisement
Story ProgressBack
>

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024 Registration Last Date Extended To July 28

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: The preliminary exams will be held in August, and the main exams will take place in October.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
IBPS Clerk Exam 2024 Registration Last Date Extended To July 28
IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,128 positions.
IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the online application process for CRP Clerk XIV to July 28. Previously, the deadline was July 21. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, ibps.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,128 positions.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary exams will be held in August, and the main exams will take place in October.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website, ibps.in
  • Click on "CRP - Clerks - XIV" under recent updates on the homepage
  • Click the link to apply for posts
  • Create an account to obtain login credentials
  • Log in and complete the application form
  • Upload the required scanned documents and pay the application fee
  • Download the confirmation document for future reference

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old as of July 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2004.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Application Fee

  • General category: Rs 850 (including GST)
  • SC, ST, PWBD, ESM, and DESM categories: Rs 175

Candidates can find job vacancies in participating banks for each state and union territory on the official website. They should note that applications can only be made for positions in one state or union territory.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Exam Pattern

The IBPS Prelims Exam paper for Clerk includes sections on the English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, consisting of 100 questions worth 100 marks. The IBPS Mains Exam 2024, scheduled for October, will last 160 minutes and be worth 200 marks.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IBPS, Ibps Clerk, IBPS Clerk Exam 2024 News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download
IBPS Clerk Exam 2024 Registration Last Date Extended To July 28
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Paper Pattern
Next Article
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Paper Pattern
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;