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IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Opens For 11403 Posts, Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: The application process has started from August 01, 2026. IBPS has announced 11,403 vacancies across 11 participating PSBs.

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IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Registration Opens For 11403 Posts, Direct Link Here
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: The application process begins for 11,403 vacancies.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has started the applications for Clerk (CRP CSA-XVI) posts from August 01, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website till August 21, 2026. IBPS has announced 11,403 vacancies across 11 participating Public Sector Banks. The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and the Local Language Proficiency Test. Candidates can check the detailed notification PDF on the official website for more details, such as vacancies, eligibility criteria, and more.

Who Can Apply For IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026?

The following is the eligibility criteria required for IBPS Clerk Recruitment:

  • Candidates must have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized university.
  • The age limit for applicants is 20 to 28 years.

How to Apply For IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026?

  • Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on the CRP CSA-XVI registration link.
  • Enter a valid email ID and mobile number.
  • Complete the application form with the required details.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Download the confirmation page for reference.

Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Application Fees

Candidates must pay the application fee before the deadline. The fees must be paid online and it is not refundable. Check the fee details below:

  • General and others: Rs 850
  • SC, ST, and PwD: Rs 175

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Participating Banks

The following are the participating public sector banks in the recruitment:

  • Bank of India
  • Central Bank of India
  • Punjab National Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • Bank of Maharashtra
  • Indian Bank
  • Punjab & Sind Bank
  • Bank of Baroda,
  • Canara Bank
  • Indian Overseas Bank
  • UCO Bank

The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 10 and 11, 2026. The main exam will be conducted on 27 December 2026.

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