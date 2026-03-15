IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result: Scorecard Released, Download Directly Here

IBPS Clerk Mains 2026 Result Out: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) on Sunday announced the results for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIV) for Group B Recruitment (Office Assistants Multipurpose). Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website of OBPS (ibpsreg.ibps.in).

How to Check IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the IBPS RRBs section.

Click on Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Result Status.

Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number.

Your result will appear on the screen, and you can download it for future reference.

Read official notice here

The IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Result 2026 will include essential details such as the candidate's name, gender, and category, along with their registration or roll number. Additionally, the result will specify the post the candidate applied for and indicate whether they have been selected or not, confirming their qualifying status.