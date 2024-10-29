IBPS RRB XII Reserve List 2024 Released For Clerk, Scale 1 Officer, Check Details

Eligible candidates can check the reserve list through the official website.
IBPS RRB XII Reserve List 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the reserve list for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) XII recruitment 2024.
Eligible candidates can check the reserve list through the official website, ibps.in.
IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Steps To Downoad Reserve List
- Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in
- On the homepage, find the link to the 'Result for CRP-RRB XII Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)'
- A new page will open on the screen
- Log in by entering your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'
- Check IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 reserve list and download it
- Take a print out of the reserve list for future references
IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Selection Process
For the positions of Officers Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose), the examination will be two-tier, i.e., the online examination will be conducted in two phases: Preliminary and Main examinations.
The age criteria as of June 1, 2023, for various positions are as follows:
- For the Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) role, candidates must be between 21 and 40 years of age, with a birthdate between June 3, 1983, and May 31, 2002
- For the Officer Scale-II (Manager) position, eligible candidates should be between 21 and 32 years old, born between June 3, 1991, and May 31, 2002
- For the Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) role, candidates need to be between 18 and 30 years old, with birthdates falling between June 3, 1993, and May 31, 2005
- For the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) role, candidates should be between 18 and 28 years of age, born between June 2, 1995, and June 1, 2005