IBPS RRB XII Reserve List 2024 Released For Clerk, Scale 1 Officer, Check Details

IBPS RRB XII Reserve List 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the reserve list for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) XII recruitment 2024.

Eligible candidates can check the reserve list through the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Steps To Downoad Reserve List

Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

On the homepage, find the link to the 'Result for CRP-RRB XII Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List)'

A new page will open on the screen

Log in by entering your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'

Check IBPS RRB Clerk 2024 reserve list and download it

Take a print out of the reserve list for future references

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Selection Process

For the positions of Officers Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose), the examination will be two-tier, i.e., the online examination will be conducted in two phases: Preliminary and Main examinations.

The age criteria as of June 1, 2023, for various positions are as follows: