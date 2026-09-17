UPTET Result 2026: Commission Rules Out Changes In Marks, Normalised Scores

UPTET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on Wednesday clarified that there would be no changes to the UPTET 2026 results, including in the cases of candidates whose OMR sheets were rejected and those who raised objections regarding the normalisation process.

The clarification comes after several candidates submitted representations seeking changes to their UPTET 2026 results. The Commission constituted a six-member committee to examine the representations and submit a report on the relief sought by the candidates. After examining the representations, the committee classified them into four categories.

The first category comprised representations related to candidates incorrectly filling in the circles corresponding to their roll numbers, question booklet numbers, or both on the OMR sheets.

The second category included representations from candidates who claimed that their scores were reduced under the normalisation process adopted by the Commission.

The third category comprised representations from candidates who claimed that they had received fewer marks based on the answer key.

The fourth category included requests for correction of errors in the names, father's or husband's names, dates of birth, and categories mentioned on the result certificates of successful candidates.

OMR-Related Complaints

Regarding the first category, the Commission said candidates had been provided with instructions on filling in and marking the OMR answer sheets through the examination advertisement, admit cards, OMR sheets, and instructions given by invigilators.

Candidates were also informed that their OMR sheets would not be evaluated if they failed to fill in or incorrectly filled in their roll numbers or question booklet numbers. The Commission said candidates were responsible for such errors, as the evaluation and score-processing system was fully automated.

Based on these instructions and decisions of various courts regarding OMR evaluation, the Commission said the relief sought under this category could not be accepted.

No Changes In Normalised Scores Or Marks

For the second and third categories, the Commission said the normalisation process had already been mentioned in the examination advertisement. It stated that if the examination was conducted over multiple days or shifts, normalisation would be applied to enable comparison of candidates' performance.

According to the Commission, a software-based scientific formula was used to compare the difficulty levels of question papers across different shifts and prepare the results.

The Commission said that differences in scores after normalisation, with some candidates receiving higher scores and others receiving lower scores, were a natural outcome of the process. It added that courts had also upheld similar normalisation processes adopted by other examination authorities.

Therefore, the Commission decided that requests for changes in marks or normalised scores under the second and third categories were not admissible.

Correction Of Details On Certificates

For the fourth category, the Commission said successful candidates would soon be able to apply online through its portal to correct errors in their names, father's or husband's names, dates of birth, and categories mentioned on their certificates.

Candidates will be able to submit the applications themselves and obtain revised certificates after the correction process.