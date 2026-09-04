Two-Time Punjab MP Dharamvira Gandhi's Name Not On Draft Electoral Rolls After SIR

The name of two-time Member of Parliament from Patiala, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, is missing from Punjab's draft electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, it came to light on Thursday.

The senior Congress leader, who earlier represented Patiala for the AAP too, said, "My family's votes, including mine, are missing from the electoral rolls."

He further said, "I have been residing at this address since around 2000. I have contested three Lok Sabha elections and won two of them from this very house, which has been my permanent address in all official records. Despite this, my name, along with those of my family members, is missing from the electoral roll."

Dr Gandhi added that he had already raised objections and submitted the required documents to ensure that his and his family members' names were restored in the final electoral rolls.

"Yesterday, I submitted my passport, Class 10 certificate and other relevant documents for myself, my wife Jagdamba Kaushal, my son Nivendu Prashar and my daughter Rohini Prashar at the office of the DC-cum-DEO, as proof," he said.

As per the information available, Dr Gandhi has been informed that his details in the 2003 electoral roll do not match the documents he submitted during the electoral roll revision process in Punjab.

Officials had not yet reacted to his individual case.

Citizens whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll may submit their claims, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents, for inclusion from August 13 to September 12.