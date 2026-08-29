SIR To Begin In Tripura's West District On September 5

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will commence on September 5 in Tripura's West District, with the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on December 23, the district administration said on Friday.

Ahead of the SIR, West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar held discussions with media representatives on the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting the exercise would help prepare a clean, accurate and updated electoral register.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kumar said the revision would benefit all stakeholders and ensure that eligible Indian citizens entitled to vote remain on the electoral roll, while ineligible voters and fake or duplicate entries are removed through the prescribed procedure.

"The revision will benefit everyone and help us prepare a clean and accurate electoral roll," the District Magistrate said.

Meanwhile, during the revision process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will provide the required forms to voters and facilitate the verification and enrolment process. A draft electoral roll will subsequently be published and made available for public scrutiny.

Later, the administration will then invite claims and objections from eligible stakeholders. Hearings will be conducted as per the prescribed procedure, following which all claims and objections will be examined and disposed of before publication of the final electoral roll.

Kumar said the entire exercise would be conducted with the participation of political parties and other stakeholders, urging them to cooperate in the revision process.

"We will ensure that the entire process is conducted in a transparent, participatory and fair manner," he said.

The SIR is aimed at ensuring that the electoral roll accurately reflects eligible voters while removing erroneous, duplicate, fake or otherwise ineligible entries through due process.

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