Delhi Teacher Dies Of Heart Attack, Family Alleges SIR Related Stress

A 51-year-old teacher employed at an Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary school, who was also assigned booth level officer (BLO) duties as part of the SIR exercise, died of heart attack on Wednesday, her family said.

According to the family, Suman Lata, a nursery teacher posted at an MCD primary school in Kapashera, died of heart attack Wednesday morning. She is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter.

Her husband, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, 52, told PTI that she had been under considerable stress over the past few days while balancing her responsibilities as a teacher and her duties as a BLO in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the capital.

"When our kids tried to wake her up, she didn't move. She did not have any pre-existing medical condition. She was quite stressed during the last few days due to SIR duties," Yadav said.

"Some days, she used to get calls till 1.30 am regarding queries about the electoral roll revision, and she was really stressed working both the jobs," he said Her death comes amid concerns raised by sections of teachers over the additional workload arising from SIR-related assignments alongside regular teaching responsibilities.

When enquired about the incident, a senior official from MCD's education department said on condition of anonymity that the civic body has received information about the demise of the primary school teacher and every possible help will be extended to the family.

No immediate response was issued by the office of the Delhi chief electoral officer.

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