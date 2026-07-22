Scientists Say Your Brain Wasn't Built For Modern Life

Modern life may be placing demands on the human mind that it was never designed to handle, according to a new study by researchers in Singapore. The scientists argue that many of today's mental and social challenges may stem from an "evolutionary mismatch" between the world humans evolved in and the one they now live in.

The review, published in the journal Behavioral Sciences, says the human brain evolved over hundreds of thousands of years in small groups where people faced immediate and familiar threats. In contrast, modern life involves crowded cities, constant online connections, social media and continuous comparison with others.

Researchers say this mismatch may help explain why many people experience persistent stress, loneliness and anxiety. They believe these feelings should not be seen only as personal problems but also as a response to environments that differ greatly from those humans evolved to navigate.

The study also points to what the researchers describe as a "polycrisis", where climate change, economic uncertainty, pandemics and rapid technological advances, including artificial intelligence, combine to create overlapping pressures on people. These factors may reinforce feelings of insecurity and competition, increasing the risk of burnout and reducing overall wellbeing.

The researchers suggest that cities, workplaces and digital platforms could be designed in ways that better suit human psychological needs. More green spaces, less overwhelming urban environments and online platforms that reduce unhealthy competition could help improve mental wellbeing.

The team says more real world studies are needed to test the theory. However, they believe understanding the gap between human evolution and modern living could help shape future public health strategies and create environments that support, rather than challenge, the way people naturally think and behave.