Uttar Pradesh TGT 2026 Admit Card For Special Document Verification Out: Check Reporting Details

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has released the UP TGT 2026 admit card for the special document verification round. Candidates who were absent during the first round of document verification can now appear. They can download their admit cards from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The document verification is scheduled to be conducted on August 10, 2026. Candidates whose names are included in the published list will be allowed to participate in this round.

How to Download UP TGT 2026 Admit Card?

The following are the steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Click on the "UP TGT Special Document Verification Admit Card 2026" link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

UP TGT 2026 Document Verification: Required Documents

Candidates must report on August 10, 2026, at the venue and time mentioned on their admit card. They should carry the following original documents with photocopies:

Printed copy of the UP TGT 2026 DV admit card

Educational qualification certificates and mark sheets

Valid government-issued photo ID proof

Category, EWS, PwD, or reservation certificates (if applicable)

Any additional documents mentioned by UPESSC

The UP TGT 2026 written exam was conducted on June 3 and 4, 2026. It covers 15 subjects. UPESSC has announced 3,539 vacancies under Advertisement No. 01/2022. The first phase of document verification was held from July 9 to July 17, 2026. The final result was announced on July 28, 2026.