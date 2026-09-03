Defence Exam Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Steps To Download, Shift Timings

NDA 2: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 Admit Card 2026 soon on the official website. However no official date has been confirmed by the exam-conducting body for the release of the hall tickets. The UPSC will release the NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 on its official website - upsc.gov.in for only those who successfully registered for the exam. Once released the candidates can download their hall ticket by entering their login credentials such as the registration number and date of birth.

The UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 will be conducted on September 13, 2026 in two shifts, applicants must reach the exam centre before time to avoid last minute chaos. Candidates must note that once their admit card is out they are required to take its print out and carry it on the day of the exam, digital copies of the admit card will not be permitted inside the exam centre.

NDA 2 Admit Card 2026: How to Download via Official Website

Provided below are steps for applicants through which they can download their admit card once released on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, look for the E-Admit Card link for the NDA Exam on the homepage.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the link, a new login page will appear.

Step 4: Enter the required login details in the designated space.

Step 5: Once the credentials are submitted, the NDA 2 Admit Card will display on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are required to check each detail thoroughly and in case of any discrepancies they must immediately contact the higher authority.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam Shift Timings

The National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 Examination is to be conducted in 2 shifts on September 13, 2026. The details for the particular shift in which candidates have to appear will be displayed on the candidates' respective admit cards.

Shift 1- Morning Session (10 am-12:30 pm)

Shift 2- Afternoon Session (2 pm- 4:30 pm)

The test carries two papers- Maths and GAT. The total marks allotted to the test are 900. Candidates qualifying the UPSC NDA II exam will appear for SSB Interview.