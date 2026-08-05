"Delhi Is Dangerous": PM Modi's Tips For New NDA Rajya Sabha MPs

"Delhi is a dangerous place," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cautioned new Rajya Sabha MPs from the NDA camp, sources said.

While Parliament remained deadlocked for the third consecutive week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Wednesday morning with new Rajya Sabha MPs from the ruling NDA bloc.

As the Prime Minister exchanged views with over 30 MPs over breakfast, he gave them a vital tip on surviving Delhi politics.

"Be cautious in the Lutyens' Zone. Beware of the web of intrigues. Be mindful of who meet and where you meet. Delhi is a dangerous place," the prime minister told the MPs, according to sources.

BJP President Nitin Nabin is among the new MPs who joined the Upper House for the first time this session following the June elections.

At the meeting, which lasted over an hour, PM Modi also shared key inputs with the new MPs, ranging from personal conduct to dealing with the Opposition.

According to sources, the Prime Minister instructed the MPs to guard against the misuse of their letterhead and to avoid being rude to people on the phone.

He also urged the MPs to learn from all fellow parliamentarians, including those in the Opposition.

Responding to questions about his personal routine, the PM told the curious group that he falls asleep within eight seconds of getting into bed and that he sleeps for only three hours.

He added that it is important to live in the moment to get optimum results. "Right now I am with you, so I am not thinking about anything else. I think about and live in the moment I am in," the PM said in response to a question from Ashok Mittal, who recently left AAP to join the BJP, sources said.

On being asked how he deals with jet lag, the Prime Minister said that as soon as he boards a plane, he sets his watch to the time of the country he is traveling to. "This way I don't face any problem," he said.

The PM also urged the MPs to devote as much time as possible to the House and strive for 100% attendance.

Between the last session and the current one, several MPs from other parties such as AAP, TMC and BJD have joined the NDA ranks after leaving their former parties.

While AAP MP Raghav Chadha led the exit of seven MPs from Arvind Kejriwal's party to the BJP, three MPs nominated by the Trinamool Congress resigned their seats and joined the BJP. The three MPs - Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Prakash Chik Baraik - have now entered the House as BJP members.