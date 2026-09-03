UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2027 Notification Out: Apply Online for 127 Vacancies, Check Registration Dates

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam notification for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2027 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The notification consists of registration dates, Preliminary exam date and Main exam date. The examination will be conducted in three stages, Preliminary, Main and Personality Test/Interview.

The application window has been opened today, September 3, 2026 and the last date to fill out the application form is September 22, 2026.The recruitment drive is being conducted for posts under the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), with a total of 127 tentative vacancies. The preliminary examination will be held on January 10, 2027 and the Main examination will be conducted on June 19 and 20, 2027.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2027 Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Before filling out the application form, candidates must go through the eligibility criteria properly. These criteria include age limit, nationality and education qualification.

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the first day of the month of January of the year in which the Examination is to be held i.e. as on January 1, 2027 i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1995 and not later than January 1, 2006.

Nationality

A candidate must be either a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962.

Educational Qualification

The minimum educational qualification for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination is a Master's degree in a relevant science discipline from a recognized university.

Combined Geo-Scientist 2027: Application Fee

For the registration to be completed successfully, candidates will be required to pay the application fee. Check the registration fee for the different categories below:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 200

Female/SC/ST/PwBD: NIL

Applicants must fill out their application form before the deadline to be considered eligible for the examination.

