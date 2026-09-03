UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Detailed Exam Schedule Here

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2026 for the re-examination of subjects English, Commerce and Sociology papers by September 4, 2026. However, no official date has been announced by the exam-conducting authority. The UGC NET re-exam admit card will only be released for those who appeared for the UGC NET Exam 2026 conducted earlier. The admit card will be available to download on the official UGC NET website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will conduct the UGC NET Re-examination of papers Commerce, Sociology and English on September 9 and 10, 2026 in online mode. The re-examination will be held due multiple errors found by the NTA in question papers. Once released, candidates must download the hall tickets and take its print out to carry it on the day of the examination. The City Intimation Slip of the re-examination was released on September 1, 2026 by NTA on the official portal.

UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

The NTA is all set to issue the UGC NET re-admit card for papers: Commerce, Sociology and English shortly. Applicants can follow the steps below on how to download hall tickets once released.

Step 1: Visit the official NTA UGC NET website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET Re-Admit Card link mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: New login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Once clicked on the submit button, the UGC NET Re-Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

UGC NET 2026 Re-Exam Schedule

Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule for the Sociology, Commerce and English papers below:

English: September 9, 2026 ( Shift 1: 9 Am to 12 Noon )

) Commerce : September 9, 2026 ( Shift 2: 3 Pm to 6 Pm )

) Sociology : September 10, 2026 (Shift 1: 9 Am to 12 Noon)

It is mandatory for applicants to carry the hard copy of the admit card as digital copies are strictly prohibited.

