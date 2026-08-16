"Many Errors": Re-Exam For 3 UGC NET Papers. Dates Announced

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the reconduct of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 for the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers. The NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2026 examinations from June 22 to 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.

According to the official announcement, the NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in the three papers. Accordingly, the testing agency formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors, it said.

As per the committee's report, “the three papers had many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.”

According to the official document, the committee recommended that, in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination, these three papers should be re-conducted.

The official notification stated that the English, Commerce, and Sociology exams will be re-conducted as per the given schedule.

English: September 9, 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm

September 9, 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm Commerce: September 9, 2026 (Shift 2) 3 pm to 6 pm

September 9, 2026 (Shift 2) 3 pm to 6 pm Sociology: September 10 2026 (Shift 1) 9 am to 12 pm

As per the official announcement, further details related to test city, exam centre, and admit card will be notified separately on the official website by the exam body. "No additional examination fee will be charged from the candidates of these three subjects for the re-conduct," the NTA noted.

The NTA issued the provisional answer key PDFs for 84 subjects today. The UGC NET 2026 results for these papers will be declared as per schedule, the testing agency stated. Allocation of JRF seats and issuance of e-certificates for these 84 subjects will not be delayed due to re-conduct of the examination for the three subjects, the NTA asserted.