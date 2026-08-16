Russian Escort Planted Trash Bin Bomb That Killed Ukrainian Defector: Report

A deadly blast in Russian-occupied Crimea has led to the arrest of a woman accused of planting the explosive device. The explosion killed Robert Shageev, a high-ranking Ukrainian defector who later served as an officer in the Kremlin's Black Sea Fleet, according to The New York Post.

Russian authorities have accused 32-year-old Margarita Reut of carrying out the attack, with reports claiming she was arrested shortly after the blast.

Reut was arrested in Sevastopol, Crimea, after the blast reportedly killed the 49-year-old commander on the spot.

According to Telegram channels linked to the security services cited by The Telegraph, Reut allegedly planted an explosive device inside a trash bin near Shageev. The device detonated as he was walking down a flight of stairs, killing him at the scene. The blast was reportedly so loud that nearby residents initially mistook it for a drone strike on a residential building.

Russian authorities have charged Reut with terrorism resulting in death, according to Russian-based E2W News. She allegedly confessed to the attack and was subsequently remanded in custody.

Reports Claim Ukraine Link

The bombing has been attributed in reports to an alleged operation carried out on Kyiv's orders, although it remains unclear when or how Reut may have become connected to Ukrainian intelligence.

Reports also said she had planned to leave Russia after the alleged assassination. When asked whether she regretted the killing, she reportedly answered “no”, according to Mash, a Russian news outlet cited by The Telegraph.

Reut's Background

Reut was born in Yaroslavl, Russia, and had previously lived in Sochi and frequently travelled to Crimea, according to Mash. She reportedly appeared on escort websites and also worked as a biologist involved in producing floral-infused vaginal suppositories.

She had previously been detained in July 2025 after reportedly making a pro-Ukrainian remark on a train following a Ukrainian drone attack. She was detained for two days and fined for allegedly “discrediting” the Russian military. If convicted in the bombing case, Reut could reportedly face up to 30 years in prison.

Who Was Robert Shageev?

Shageev was a Ukrainian naval officer who defected to Russia following the 2014 annexation of Crimea. At the time, he was serving as acting commander of the Ukrainian vessel Zaporizhzhia, which was Ukraine's only submarine.

He was later wanted by Ukrainian authorities on allegations of high treason after defecting to the Russian military with the vessel. According to the New York Post, he had also been accused of taking part in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with his fleet allegedly involved in submarine-launched missile attacks.