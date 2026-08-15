UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow: Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency has announced the release date for the UGC NET June 2026 answer key. It will be released on 16 August 2026 as per the NTA official X handle. The provisional answer key will help candidates check their responses. They can estimate their performance before the results are announced. NTA also announced the answer key date for Joint CSIR-UGC NET and ICAR entrance exams. Candidates will need to visit the official NTA website. They have to log in with their required exam credentials.

How To Check UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key?

The following are the steps to download the answer key once the link activated:

Visit the official NTA website at nta.nic.in.

Click on the answer key link on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the answer key and response sheet.

Download the provisional key.

Save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should compare the answers in the provisional key with their responses before submitting any objections.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Objection Process

The answer key released on August 16 will be provisional. So candidates will get an opportunity to challenge answers they believe are incorrect. NTA will examine the objections received, and then they prepare the final answer key.

Candidates should follow the official instructions while raising objections and provide supporting evidence wherever required. The final answer key will be used to prepare the results.

The exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor positions and admission to PhD programmes.