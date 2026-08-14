UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Expected Anytime Soon, Here's How To Download

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination is expected to be released soon. According to a public notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 10, the answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026, CSIR-NET, and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 are scheduled to be released this week.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also provide candidates with an opportunity to challenge the provisional answers if they find any discrepancies.

The notice regarding the provisional answer key is expected to include details about the objection window, the procedure for submitting challenges, and the applicable fee.

The NTA's announcement came after several student organisations urged the agency to release the UGC-NET answer key. There were also warnings from certain quarters, including Assam-based political party Raijor Dal and its youth wing, Jatiya Yuva Bahini, over the delay.

It has been more than 45 days since the UGC-NET June 2026 examination concluded. The examination was conducted in computer-based mode from June 22 to June 30 across 87 subjects, with lakhs of candidates awaiting the next stage of the evaluation process.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) is conducted twice a year to determine candidates' eligibility for admission to PhD programmes, appointment as Assistant Professors, and the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF).

Candidates have been urging the NTA to release the provisional answer key at the earliest so that they can verify their responses, calculate their probable scores, and raise objections, if required, before the final answer key is prepared and the results are declared.

The delay is also longer than the timelines followed in previous examination cycles. In the June 2025 session, held from June 25 to June 29, the NTA released the provisional answer key on July 5. Similarly, for the December 2025-January 2026 cycle, conducted from December 31 to January 7, the provisional answer key was released on January 14.