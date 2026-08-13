Telangana School Principal Found Dead At Home With 27 Stab Wounds

A 48-year-old private school principal was murdered at her residence in Telangana's Nalgonda district, with her body found bearing around 27 stab wounds, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Kallu Roopa Reddy, was the principal and director of Nagarjuna Public School in Kondamallepally and lived with her husband, Rajender Reddy, in JB Colony at the mandal headquarters.

According to police, the couple also owns a house in Hyderabad, where their son, Abhinav Reddy, is pursuing an engineering course.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Roopa Reddy had travelled to Hyderabad with her husband during the recent three-day holiday. While Rajender Reddy stayed back in Hyderabad due to work commitments, she returned alone to Kondamallepally on Tuesday. She attended school during the day and remained there until around 6:30 pm before returning home, police said.

The murder came to light on Wednesday morning after Rajender Reddy was unable to reach his wife over the phone. After finding her phone switched off, he contacted tenants staying in the building and asked them to check on her.

When repeated attempts to reach her drew no response, the tenants alerted him. Rajender Reddy then contacted Chintapalli Sub-Inspector Ramamurthy, who lives near the couple's house, and requested him to check on her.

The officer, accompanied by neighbours, went to the house and found Roopa lying dead inside the residence, police said.

Police teams rushed to the scene, inspected the house and began collecting evidence. Preliminary information suggests that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds. Some reports have put the number of injuries at 27.

"We are investigating all possible angles, including the motive and the identity of the person responsible. The circumstances surrounding the murder are being examined and further details will be known after the investigation," police said.

Investigators are examining whether the attacker was known to the victim and are probing how the assailant may have gained access to the house.

Police are also examining call detail records, CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.

The motive behind the killing has not yet been established, and no suspect has been officially identified so far. Further investigation is underway.