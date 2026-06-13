Hyderabad YouTuber Stabbed To Death At Home, In-Laws Among Suspects

In a shocking murder in Hyderabad's Golconda area, a 30-year-old man was allegedly killed inside his home on Friday.

The victim, identified as Shaik Mahaboob, aka Chandi Masood, was a YouTuber and an electrician. According to police, the incident took place around 3:20 PM at Kumarwadi under the Golconda Police Station limits.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Masood had returned home after Friday prayers when he noticed a group of people following him. He reportedly rushed inside his house for safety. However, the attackers allegedly forced their way into the residence and stabbed him several times.

Police said the main suspect is Shaik Sohail, the brother of Masood's wife. Sohail was allegedly accompanied by his associates, identified as Afu and Jabir. The accused reportedly attacked Masood with deadly weapons, causing severe head injuries. Iron rods and gym equipment were used during the assault.

Masood died on the spot before he was shifted to the hospital.

Police believe the murder may be linked to long-standing family disputes. Masood had married his wife in a love marriage about one and a half years ago, despite opposition from some family members. The couple later had a child, but tensions between Masood and his in-laws continued and this is suspected to be a reason behind the killing.

Additional DCP Krishna Goud said police are verifying all facts and examining witness statements to establish the exact motive behind the murder. He confirmed that special teams have been formed to trace and arrest all those involved.

"We will make every effort to apprehend the accused as quickly as possible and ensure justice is served," the ADCP said.

A murder case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and forensic reports.

The incident has created tension in the locality, while residents and family members are demanding swift action against those responsible.