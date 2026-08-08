Rain Forecast In Delhi Till Next Friday As NCR Remains Waterlogged

A relentless monsoon has engulfed parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the region for August 8.

The rains have caused temperatures to plunge by 7 degrees Celsius, ushering in cool weather and a breeze. However, along with the rainfall come severe waterlogging and massive traffic jams. As per the official Daily Weather Report & Forecast Bulletin issued by the IMD in New Delhi, the widespread precipitation caused maximum temperatures across the capital to plummet 3 degrees Celsius to 7 degrees Celsius below standard climatic averages.

In addition, relative humidity reached a saturated 100% across several monitoring stations, with persistent easterly winds blowing at 20 to 25 km/h, sustaining a damp and breezy atmosphere throughout urban centres.

While all eleven administrative districts of Delhi received significant rainfall during the 24-hour observation period-with data taken between 8:30 AM IST on Friday, August 7, 2026, and 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 8, 2026-the southern and southwestern peripheries experienced the highest totals in the region.

The automatic weather station at the Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) in South Delhi recorded an extraordinary 165.0 mm of accumulated precipitation over this 24-hour window. The IGNOU campus station followed closely with 138.0 mm, while Aya Nagar logged 115.0 mm during the same timeframe.

In Western and South-Western Delhi, major suburban hubs registered century-mark totals during the observation period between 8:30 AM IST on August 7 and 8:30 AM IST on August 8. Palam Observatory recorded 104.6 mm, Najafgarh registered 103.5 mm, and Janakpuri measured 102.5 mm.

At Safdarjung Observatory, the official baseline station for New Delhi, rainfall measured 98.7 mm over the 24-hour observation period. This was supplemented by an additional 57.3 mm recorded during the observation window. Significant downpours during the 24-hour period were also logged at the Delhi Ridge (89.8 mm), Lodi Road (86.8 mm), Pusa (81.5 mm), Mayur Vihar (69.5 mm), and Rajghat (62.6 mm).

Across neighbouring NCR cities, during the same observation timeframe, Gurgaon received a heavy 96.5 mm of rain, while Ghaziabad recorded 33.0 mm and Noida logged 28.5 mm.

Daytime maximum temperatures across the capital stayed exceptionally cool, ranging between 26.5 degrees Celsius and 28.4 degrees Celsius-dramatically lower than the climatological norm of 34.2 degrees Celsius typically seen in early-to-mid August. Overnight minimum temperatures also fell to between 21.7 degrees Celsius and 25.9 degrees Celsius, standing 1.6 degrees Celsius to 5.0 degrees Celsius below seasonal baselines.

Atmospheric Systems

IMD meteorologists have conducted a synoptic analysis suggesting that the current showers are the result of three distinct weather features interacting simultaneously over North-Western India:

Direct Alignment of the Monsoon Trough: The primary sea-level monsoon trough is currently passing straight across North India along an axis through Anupgarh, Delhi, Deomali, Sidhi, and Digha, extending south-eastward into the East-Central Bay of Bengal.

Persistent Cyclonic Circulation: A low-pressure area previously situated over southwest Uttar Pradesh has weakened, but its remnant cyclonic circulation sits over Northeast Rajasthan and neighbouring areas, extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level and pumping continuous moisture into the NCR.

Mid-Tropospheric Western Disturbance: A trough in the upper-air westerlies along longitude 73 degrees Celsius, north of latitude 29 degrees Celsius, continues to interact with the monsoon flow, further energizing cloud formations and thunderstorm activity over the capital.

Predictions

The IMD's regional district forecast indicates that generally cloudy skies with intermittent rain spells will prevail across all districts of Delhi as well as adjoining cities in the NCR region (Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad) through at least August 14.

Sunday, August 9: There is a possibility of very light rain from early morning to forenoon, with a secondary light spell towards the evening. Winds will turn East-Southeasterly at 10 to 25 km/h. Highs will rise slightly to 33 degrees Celsius-35 degrees Celsius, with lows settling around 23 degrees Celsius-25 degrees Celsius.

Monday, August 10: The sky will be generally cloudy, with one or two spells of very light to light rain anticipated in the afternoon or evening. Daytime highs will range between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday, August 11: Light rain spells are expected during the early morning to noon, and again towards the evening or night. Winds will shift South-Westerly at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will remain comfortable at 32 degrees Celsius-34 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday, August 12 to Friday, August 14: Overcast conditions will hold firm, with short spells of light rain occurring between forenoon and evening hours. Maximum temperatures will settle between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while overnight lows will remain stable between 22 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Advisory

The IMD has issued impact warnings and safety advisories for residents across Delhi-NCR. The IMD has warned of localized waterlogging on major roads and low-lying underpasses, minor traffic congestion along major transit corridors, reduced visibility during heavy downpours, and an elevated risk of road accidents. The weather department has recommended that commuters check real-time traffic updates and advisories before embarking on journeys, follow directions issued by local traffic authorities, and strictly avoid roads and underpasses known for chronic water accumulation during monsoon spells.