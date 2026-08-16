UGC NET 2026 Objection Window Details: Check Important Guidelines Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key today on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted the UGC NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. Candidates must note that the objection window is open from August 16 to 18, 2026.

The UGC NET 2026 exams were conducted for a total of 87 subjects. As per official information, the provisional answer key PDFs and challenge link has been issued for 84 subjects as of now. For the three remaining subjects - English, Commerce, and Sociology - a committee has been constituted to examine complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers. Based on the recommendations of the committee, a separate public notice concerning these three subjects will be issued later today, the NTA said.

As per the official announcement, applicants can challenge the UGC NET provisional answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee.

Candidates must note that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the objection window will be considered for review. Challenges without justification, or evidence, or after the stipulated time period and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

According to official guidelines, if a challenge is accepted by the subject experts, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates of that subject. The answer key finalised after considering all challenges will be treated as final, the NTA noted.

The UGC NET 2026 certificate will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.