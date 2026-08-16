UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET provisional answer key 2026 today, August 16. As per the official notice, the answer key will be released this week. Candidates who appeared for the June session should keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET answer key 2026 will be released along with the question paper and response sheet. Candidates will also get an opportunity to challenge the provisional answers within the specified objection window.

The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30. The re-examination for eligible candidates was held on July 5. The direct link to download the UGC NET 2026 answer key will be updated here once released.

How To Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

The following are the steps to download the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET answer key link.

Choose the login option using application number and password or application number and date of birth.

Enter the required details and security pin.

Click on Sign In.

Download the answer key, response sheet and question paper for future reference.

UGC NET 2026: How To Calculate Score?

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to calculate their expected marks. Two marks are awarded for every correct answer, while there is no negative marking.

Expected score = Number of correct answers X 2

The final score may change after NTA reviews the challenges raised by candidates.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live: Latest Updates Here