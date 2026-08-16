UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET provisional answer key 2026 today, August 16. As per the official notice, the answer key will be released this week. Candidates who appeared for the June session should keep their login details ready and regularly check the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC NET answer key 2026 will be released along with the question paper and response sheet. Candidates will also get an opportunity to challenge the provisional answers within the specified objection window.
The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30. The re-examination for eligible candidates was held on July 5. The direct link to download the UGC NET 2026 answer key will be updated here once released.
How To Download UGC NET Answer Key 2026?
The following are the steps to download the provisional answer key:
- Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the UGC NET answer key link.
- Choose the login option using application number and password or application number and date of birth.
- Enter the required details and security pin.
- Click on Sign In.
- Download the answer key, response sheet and question paper for future reference.
UGC NET 2026: How To Calculate Score?
Candidates can use the provisional answer key to calculate their expected marks. Two marks are awarded for every correct answer, while there is no negative marking.
Expected score = Number of correct answers X 2
The final score may change after NTA reviews the challenges raised by candidates.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live: Latest Updates Here
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: When Was the Exam Conducted?
The UGC NET June 2026 exam was held across various centres in India on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also conducted a re-examination on July 5, 2026, for candidates who appeared at the CT Group of Institutions exam centre in Jalandhar during the June 22 session. This re-test was organised to ensure a fair examination process for affected candidates.
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: How to Download?
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key and check their recorded responses:
- Visit the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the "UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key" or "Answer Key Challenge" link.
- Log in using your application number, date of birth/password, and security pin.
- Click on the Submit button.
- The answer key, question paper, and recorded responses will appear on the screen.
- Download the answer key PDF and compare it with your responses to estimate your probable score.
- If you find any discrepancy, you can raise objections online within the specified deadline by paying the required fee for each question challenged.
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on the Answer Key
Candidates can check the following details in the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key:
- Name of the examination
- Subject ID
- Question ID
- UGC NET exam date
- Correct Option ID (official answer)
- Exam shift details (morning or afternoon session)
The answer key helps candidates compare their responses with the official answers and estimate their probable scores before the declaration of the result.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Marking Scheme
According to the UGC NET marking scheme, candidates receive 2 marks for every correct answer, while no marks are deducted for incorrect responses. The final score is calculated by adding the marks earned from all correctly answered questions.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Keep Login Credentials Ready
The UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the answer key PDF and check their response sheet by logging in with their application number and password.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: NTA To Release Provisional Key Today
The provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2026 exam will be released today, August 16, 2026. NTA informed the official date on its social media handle.