UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Released: Check Provisional Key, Challenge Window, Fee

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key for 84 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the June session can now view the answer key along with their recorded responses on the official UGC NET website. As per the latest NTA notice, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answers from August 16 to August 18, 2026, up to 11:59 PM.

A processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged will be applicable. The fee will be refunded in full if the challenge is accepted by the subject experts. The provisional answer keys for English, Commerce and Sociology will be addressed separately later today.

Direct Link: UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2026 Challenge Window

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections against the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugc.nta.nic.in.

Open the link for the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key/answer key challenge.

Log in using the required credentials.

View the provisional answer key and your recorded responses.

Select the question against which you want to raise an objection.

Submit the required supporting details for the challenge.

Pay the processing fee of Rs 200 per question through Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking.

Review the submitted challenge and complete the process.

Save or download the confirmation of your challenge for future reference.

The challenge window will close on August 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM. NTA has stated that if a challenge is accepted by the subject experts, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates of that subject. Candidates therefore do not need to submit the same challenge more than once.

After the challenge process, the answer key will be finalised after consideration of the challenges. No challenge or grievance regarding the answer key will be entertained after the closure of the challenge window or declaration of the result.