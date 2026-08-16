UGC NET English, Commerce, Sociology Answer Keys On Hold, Committee Reviews Complaints

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put on hold the release of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key PDFs for the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers. In an official announcement, NTA stated that it will issue an official public notice later today regarding these subjects. A committee has been constituted to examine the complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers of the above-mentioned subjects, the testing agency stated.

The UGC NET 2026 exams were conducted for a total of 87 subjects. As per official information, the provisional answer key PDFs and challenge link has been issued for 84 subjects as of now. For the three remaining subjects - English, Commerce, and Sociology - a committee has been constituted to examine complaints received regarding various types of errors in the question papers. Based on the recommendations of the committee, a separate public notice concerning these three subjects will be issued later today, the NTA said.

The NTA published the UGC NET June 2026 answer key today, August 16. The objection window is open from August 16 to 18, 2026, as per the official announcement.

READ MORE | UGC NET 2026 Objection Window Details: Check Important Guidelines Here

"The provisional answer key is provisional for a reason," the testing agency noted in a social media post on X. The NTA further stated:

"If you believe an answer is academically incorrect, UGC NET June 2026 candidates have a formal window to challenge it, with supporting evidence. Every valid objection goes to subject experts, and the final answer key is prepared on that basis."

The UGC NET 2026 candidates are advised to download and save copies of their provisional answer key, recorded response sheet and question paper for future reference and for calculating their probable scores before the final results are announced.