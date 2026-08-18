"Thinks Can Justify Such Vulgarity": DMK On Vijay, Trisha Salute At Independence Day Event

The DMK is not impressed.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, the rumoured girlfriend of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, seated in the first row during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St George has not gone down well with the principal Opposition party.

In a sharply critical editorial in the DMK's official mouthpiece, Murasoli, the party has questioned the two - Vijay and Trisha - exchanging salutes and the seating arrangement for the actor during the official programme.

Trisha, dressed in a yellow saree paired with a green blouse, was sitting alongside Vijay's parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shobha Chandrasekhar, in the front row.

Trisha Krishnan (C) attends the 80th Independence Day celebration in Chennai

Photo Credit: ANI

In videos that have since gone viral, the actor is seen saluting the Chief Minister as he passed by while performing his official duties at the ceremony.

"The dignity of Chief Minister Vijay, who hoisted the flag on Independence Day, flew in the air. Even people who voted for him could not stomach the sight of him, without any shame or embarrassment, making an actor sit in the front row and both saluting each other. It's such a person who thinks he can justify such vulgarity and disgust by doing it openly and blatantly, has today come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," the editorial, published today, which does not name the actor said.

The editorial claimed that "even Vijay's fans aren't able to accept him bringing an actor to the Independence Day celebrations and saluting her", asking "how will people react".

It also claimed that even some "TVK voters were unable to accept" the scene in which the two were seen saluting. However, those around Trisha, which included Vijay's family and supporters, were also seen saluting him.

Actor Trisha Krishnan, in yellow, seen saluting Chief Minister Vijay during Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George in Chennai

Photo Credit: PTI

Vijay's party, the TVK, is yet to respond to the criticism.

Sangkeetha, the Chief Minister's wife, who had recently withdrawn her divorce plea, had in her petition earlier alleged an extra marital affair, mental cruelty and neglect by him. In a public meeting Vijay had referred to the development as "worthless".

This is not the first time that Trisha has come under attack.

Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was arrested from his residence for his alleged "double-meaning" remark alluding to Trisha. He was charged by police under various sections of law, including the one relating to the use of obscene words and insulting the modesty of a woman.

The controversy began when Udhayanidhi was addressing a gathering during a Cauvery protest and some people in the crowd reportedly started chanting "Trisha, Trisha". He allegedly responded with a double-meaning remark before saying that he was referring to Cauvery water.

The DMK, however, has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual.

The editorial further claimed that within just three months, "Vijay has become scared" whether his popularity will last and whether he will remain in office.

"His own speech has exposed this fear. After hoisting the flag, Chief Minister Vijay said: "Don't think our duty is over and you can withdraw...From now only, you must remain with us and with the government. Only then will I be able to implement all the good schemes meant for you." He has been crying and pleading this way," the ediotrial claimed.

Addressing the Independence Day celebrations, Vijay, the first-time Chief Minister, said, "My warm Independence Day greetings to everyone. I pay my respects to each and every freedom fighter who sacrificed their lives for our independence."

Speaking about his government's priorities, Vijay said, "It is our duty to protect Tamil Nadu from bribery and corruption. That is what our government is working towards. I sincerely thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to hoist the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at this 376-year-old fort and deliver the Independence Day message."

Earlier in May, Trisha also attended the oath-taking ceremony of Vijay.