Analysis: Who After Raja Warring? Inside The Congress Search For Punjab 2027 Poll Formula

With Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stepping down as Punjab Congress president, the Congress high command is now weighing not just a new organisational head but also a larger electoral strategy for the 2027 Assembly polls. Party sources say feedback is being gathered from leaders and functionaries at different levels of the Punjab organisation before the final announcement.

The immediate question before the Congress is whether to replace Warring, a Jat Sikh, with a Hindu face, Vijay Inder Singla, or continue with a Jat Sikh at the top of the state unit.

Former minister Singla, from the Bania community, has emerged as a prominent contender, while Pargat Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana KP Singh and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria are among the Jat Sikh names being discussed.

Congress's 2027 Balancing Act

The decision is shaping up around several factors, which can be studied on six counts:

Hindu representation: Whether the Congress should project a Hindu face as state unit president, as the community is about 40 per cent (including all castes) of Sikh-majority Punjab's population. Dalits among both Hindus and Sikhs, who form about a third of Punjab's population, the largest such proportion among all states, have got representation in former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the anti-Warring camp leader who is the party's campaign committee head.

Jat Sikh faces: Whether replacing Raja Warring with another Jat Sikh would provide continuity and address concerns within the community's leadership. Jats are about 25 per cent of the state's population, most of them Sikhs and some Hindus in the Abohar-Fazilka belt mainly. Most of the chief ministers in post-reorganisation (1966) Punjab have been Jat Sikhs, including the current one, AAP's Bhagwant Mann. The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal are also led by Jat Sikhs in the state.

Urban-rural balance: Whether the new chief can expand Congress' appeal across different sections of Punjab. This framing is sometimes also seen as a Hindu-Sikh balance, as Hindus are in the majority in most urban areas.

Factional issues: Whether the new state Congress president can bring different camps together. This question remains open despite a change coming into effect.

Rivals' positioning: The Congress also has to take into account the AAP having placed a Hindu face in Aman Arora as its state unit chief, with Bhagwant Mann lending a community balance. The BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and the emerging Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by jailed MP Amritpal all have Jat Sikhs as their main faces.

2027 campaign leadership: Whether the new state Congress chief can immediately take charge of the organisation and prepare the party for the Assembly polls due in about six months.

Sections of the Congress organisation are favouring a Hindu as state president, arguing that the move could help the party strengthen its appeal among voters in urban and semi-urban Punjab.

The counter-argument is that removing Raja Warring and simultaneously moving away from a Jat Sikh president could create another political complication. Against this backdrop, sections of the Jat Sikh leadership within Congress are reportedly arguing that the party should not give up Jat Sikh representation at the top of the organisation at a time when rival political formations are also working on their respective support bases.

The internal calculation thus has changed from "remove Warring" to "who replaces Warring?"

Beyond Warring-Channi Contest

The leadership change comes against the backdrop of prolonged differences between the Raja Warring and Charanjit Singh Channi camps. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had also been critical of Warring at various stages. With Warring now out, the internal contest has moved beyond the earlier Channi-versus-Warring battle.

Channi, who is the MP from Jalandhar, had been hoping he'd be declared the CM face of the party, which has so far said it won't project anyone. Raja Warring, MP from Ludhiana, has simply said, "Channi has won", and asserted about himself that he goes by whatever Rahul Gandhi desires. He met Rahul in Delhi on Friday and said, "Nobody asked me to resign. I had realised for some time what was happening, and when I felt the situation had reached that stage, I voluntarily submitted my resignation... As for (the party's Punjab in-charge) Sachin Pilot, you should ask him. Perhaps he felt that it was not appropriate for me to continue as president."