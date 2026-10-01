Raja Warring's Exit Triggers District-Level Ripples In Punjab Congress

Questions over Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's possible replacement as Punjab Congress president are reverberating through the party's district organisation, with several district presidents publicly expressing support for him in a clear sign that factionalism continues.

Mohali Congress district president Kamal Kishore Sharma said the district unit was happy with Warring's emphasis on bringing younger faces into the organisation. "We were satisfied with Raja Warring's leadership because his thinking was to take new people and young people forward. The thinking that Raja Warring had can be carried forward only by him," Sharma said. At the same time, he added that the district unit would abide by any decision taken by the party. "If the high command appoints a new president for Punjab, we will stand with the new president and follow every direction," he said.

In Amritsar, district Congress president Sourabh Madaan posted an unequivocal message of support for Warring, saying, "Your hard work, dedication and struggle deserve a salute. Raja Warring ji, we are yours and will always stand with you." Madaan also credited Warring with strengthening the party at the grassroots and giving the organisation "new strength". Rupnagar district Congress president Ashwani Sharma also met Warring on Thursday and said they spoke for nearly two hours. Sharma is considered close to Warring and had been retained as Rupnagar district president when the Punjab Congress recently reshuffled several district chiefs.

READ | 'Use And Throw' Jibe Sparks Ravneet Bittu vs Raja Warring Over Punjab Congress Infighting

The reactions assume significance because district presidents are among the party's key organisational functionaries, responsible for mobilising workers, maintaining the cadre network, and translating the state leadership's political programme on the ground. During Raja Warring's tenure, a number of district presidents were appointed or retained from among leaders considered close to his camp, giving him considerable organisational influence across Punjab. Any change at the top therefore raises the question of whether the existing district-level structure will remain intact or undergo another round of changes.

The timing also adds another layer to the debate. Warring had recently begun a weekly dialogue with Congress workers through his social media platforms, signalling an attempt to maintain direct contact with the party's grassroots cadre as the state moves closer to the electoral cycle. His possible replacement at this stage could therefore mean not just a change in the Punjab Congress presidency, but a test of the organisational network built during his tenure.