'Use And Throw' Jibe Sparks Ravneet Bittu vs Raja Warring Over Punjab Congress Infighting

The resignation of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief has triggered a fresh political battle with BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, with the two leaders trading sharp barbs on social media. Soon after Warring's resignation, Bittu targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of following a "use-and-throw policy". Warring hit back strongly, defending Gandhi and directly warning his former Congress colleague.

"I have one genuine piece of advice for you, [Ravneet Singh Bittu]: you are messing with the wrong guy," Warring said in a post on X.

He added that Rahul Gandhi is not just his political leader but "the leader of this country and the only man who ignites hope".

"I am not an opportunist, but a loyalist. I have stood with Rahul Gandhi ji in good times and bad - and will continue to do so," he further said.

Taking a swipe at Bittu, Warring said Rahul Gandhi had stood by both of them and trusted them, "...and has given us all far more than we can ever acknowledge".

Warring defeated Bittu from Ludhiana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The latest exchange has opened another chapter in the political rivalry between Warring and Bittu, who was once a Congress leader before joining the BJP.

The timing of the war on X is significant as Congress undergoes a leadership change in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Warring's resignation has now been followed by a public face-off over Rahul Gandhi's leadership, political loyalty, and Bittu's shift from Congress to the BJP.