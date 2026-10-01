From 'Bai Sukhbir' to 'Vibe Punjab Di': Akali Dal Takes Gen-Z Outreach Route Ahead of 2027 Punjab Polls

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the Shiromani Akali Dal is stepping up efforts to connect with the state's Gen-Z voters, with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal taking the lead through a more informal and youth-centric outreach campaign. At the 'Vibe Punjab Di' programme in Patiala, Badal moved beyond conventional political speeches to engage students in candid conversations about college life, Punjab's future, development, family and even food -- presenting himself as "Bai Sukhbir" ('brother') to connect with the younger audience. The central political pitch was development and "leadership with a plan".

"One man can change your destiny. Choose the development man," Badal told the students while urging them to make an informed choice about who should lead Punjab after the 2027 elections.

The event reflects an attempt by the Akali Dal to broaden its outreach beyond its traditional political base and directly engage first-time and young voters.

Instead of focusing entirely on party politics, Badal spoke about his own college days, his relationship with his daughters, and memories of his father, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. He also spoke about his love for pizza, pasta, dal, and Diet Coke.

The informal format appeared designed to create a more personal connection between the SAD leadership and students, with Badal taking questions directly from the audience.

He highlighted the SAD government's 2007-2017 tenure, citing four-lane roads, thermal plants and institutions such as AIIMS, IIT, IISER, NIPER and ISB as examples of infrastructure and investment during the party's decade in power.

He also spoke about modernising Punjab's agriculture through technologies such as hydroponics and expanding food processing.

The outreach comes at a time when Punjab's political parties are increasingly looking to engage younger voters ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

For the Akali Dal, the 'Vibe Punjab Di' campaign provides a platform to take its political message directly to students while attempting to present Sukhbir Badal in a more informal and relatable avatar.