UGC NET 2026 Answer Key To Be Out Soon: How To Download, Objection Process

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key soon. The testing agency will display the question paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the official NTA website prior to the declaration of UGC NET result, according to official information.

UGC NET candidates will be able to download the answer key PDF from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examinations were conducted at different locations throughout the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The NTA also conducted a re-exam of the June 22 paper at the CT Group of Institutions exam centre, Jalandhar, on July 5, 2026.

The testing agency will also give an opportunity to applicants to challenge an answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. As per the official information, the provisional answer keys are expected to be displayed for two to three days.

The question paper attempted and recorded responses will also be displayed for two to three days, the NTA stated. Candidates are, therefore, advised to download the response sheet for future reference.

Applicants must note that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered for review. The objections raised during this time will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. Based on the challenges received, the NTA will publish the final answer key for evaluation and marks calculation.

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According to the official document, the result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key after the declaration of the UGC NET 2026 result and the NTA score will be entertained.