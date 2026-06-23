UGC NET June 2026: NTA Announces Re-Exam For Jalandhar Centre Candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-examination for candidates who faced technical issues during the UGC NET June 2026 exam held on June 22 at the Jalandhar examination centre.

The re-test will be conducted on July 5, 2026, at 3 PM at the same centre - CT Group of Institutions, Jalandhar. Only those candidates who were affected by the technical problems during the first shift of the exam on June 22 will be allowed to appear for the re-examination.

The decision was taken after technical glitches were reported at the Jalandhar centre, which affected candidates appearing in the first shift. According to NTA, the agency was informed about the issue by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which was responsible for conducting the examination.

Read official notice here

Due to the technical problems, some candidates who had reached the centre were unable to start or complete their examination despite being present at the venue.

NTA said the affected candidates were not responsible for the issue, and therefore, they have been given another opportunity to appear for the test.

Revised Admit Cards to Be Issued

NTA has informed candidates that fresh admit cards for the re-examination will be released separately. The revised hall tickets will include details about reporting time, exam instructions and other important information.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding the re-test.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is being conducted for determining eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions and PhD admissions. While the exam is continuing as per schedule across the country, the re-examination has been arranged to ensure that candidates affected by the technical issue at the Jalandhar centre do not face any disadvantage.