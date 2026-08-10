UGC NET, CSIR NET Answer Keys This Week, Says Testing Agency

NTA Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the provisional answer keys for the UGC NET, CSIR NET, ICAR AIEEA (PG), and AICE (PhD) 2026 exams this week, the testing agency said in an official announcement today. Candidates of these exams will be able to view the answer key PDF, and raise a challenge within the notified period through an objection window.

The NTA conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and a retest on July 5, 2026. Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET exams were held on July 17 and 18 to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. The exam was conducted for the following subjects: Life Sciences; Mathematical Sciences; Physical Sciences; Chemical Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) is a national-level exam run by the National Testing Agency for master's degree programmes in agriculture and allied sciences. The AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD) - All India Competitive Examination for Junior Research Fellowship or Senior Research Fellowship for doctoral admissions is also conducted by the NTA.

The NTA has advised all candidates to keep an eye on the official channels of the exam authority.