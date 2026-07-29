Prime Minister Research Chair Application Deadline Extended: Check Details Here

The Ministry of Education has extended the application submission deadline for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) scheme till August 15, 2026, as per an official information. The programme is a central sector scheme of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, which aims to attract and engage leading Indian-origin researchers, scientists, and professionals from abroad and place them at premier government higher education institutions and national research laboratories in India to undertake research.

Anchored on three core pillars, namely lead institutions, host institutions, and PMRC fellows, the scheme will be operationalised through India's leading government Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), national laboratories, and research institutes.

According to the official notification, the scheme offers three levels of engagement to accommodate fellows with wide experience levels:

Young Research Fellows (YRF)

Senior Fellows (SF)

Research Chairs (RC)

As per the official document, the PMRC fellows are expected to conduct original, high-impact research in the identified priority sector(s) in collaboration with the host; teach and co-design courses, contributing to curriculum enrichment; mentor doctoral, postdoctoral, and postgraduate students and junior researchers, facilitate international collaborations, publications, and co-funded R&D projects; among other tasks.

In a social media post on X today, the ministry said that it has received an overwhelming response, with thousands of applications so far. It stated:

"This is an opportunity for accomplished Indian-origin researchers and professionals across the world to contribute to Bharat's next chapter of R&D-led growth and nation-building and be part of India's journey towards an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat."

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, pmrc.education.gov.in, for more details.