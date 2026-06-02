Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme 2026: Applications Open, Know Eligibility, Benefits And How To Apply

PMRC Scheme 2026: The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has invited applications for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026. The initiative seeks to support high-impact research projects aligned with national priorities by bringing accomplished Indian-origin researchers and professionals working abroad to India's leading academic and research institutions.

What Is The PMRC Scheme?

The Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme aims to attract distinguished Indian-origin researchers, scientists, technologists and professionals from across the world and enable them to undertake advanced research in India. Selected fellows will be placed at premier government higher education institutions and national research laboratories to contribute to research and innovation in key sectors.

Benefits Offered Under PMRC

Selected PMRC Fellows will receive:

A one-time research grant to initiate their project.

Relocation assistance linked to the tenure of the fellowship.

Access to advanced research infrastructure and laboratory facilities.

Opportunities for academic leadership, visibility and recognition.

How To Apply?

Visit the official PMRC portal: pmrc.education.gov.in.

Click on "Submit Your Proposal" or "Apply Now" on the homepage.

Register either as a Fellow or a Host Institution.

To apply as a Fellow, create a username, enter your email address and proceed with the registration process.

Complete the application form and submit the required details.

Who Can Apply?

The scheme is open to Indian-origin researchers, scientists, technologists and professionals working abroad in reputed universities, research laboratories, research institutions, companies and industries.

Applicants can apply under the following categories:

Young Research Fellows (YRF): Researchers with less than five years of post-PhD experience.

Senior Fellows (SF): Researchers with five to less than 10 years of post-PhD experience.

Research Chairs (RC): Established researchers with 10 years or more of post-PhD experience and a proven record of research leadership.

Eligible Host Institutions

Host institutions include: