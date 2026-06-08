Applications Invited For Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme 2026, Check Details Here

Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme 2026: The Government of India has invited applications for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026, a flagship initiative aimed at attracting leading Indian-origin researchers, scientists, and professionals from across the world to strengthen the country's research and innovation ecosystem. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official portal till July 15.

About PMRC Scheme

The PMRC Scheme, launched by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, is designed to engage distinguished Indian-origin experts working abroad and place them at premier government higher education institutions and national research laboratories in India.

The initiative aims to promote cutting-edge research, innovation, and mentorship, contributing to India's broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

Key Objectives

The scheme is expected to strengthen India's research value chain across 13 priority sectors. It will focus on:

High-impact research and innovation

Academic mentorship and capacity building

Industry collaboration and technology transfer

Strengthening institutional research ecosystems

Thematic areas will be periodically reviewed to align with national priorities and global scientific developments.

The PMRC Scheme is structured around three core pillars:

Lead Institutions

Host Institutions

PMRC Fellows

An Empowered Committee chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India will oversee identification and approval of institutions.

Each thematic area will have a designated Lead Institution responsible for providing strategic direction, ensuring coherence, and maintaining research quality across the ecosystem.



Categories of Fellows

The scheme will engage at least 120 researchers over five years (2026-27 to 2030-31) under three categories:

Young Research Fellows (YRF): Up to 5 years post-PhD experience abroad

Senior Fellows (SF): 5 to less than 10 years post-PhD experience abroad

Research Chairs (RC): 10+ years post-PhD experience abroad

Candidates must demonstrate strong academic and research credentials, including publications, patents, citations, and international recognition.

Roles and Responsibilities

PMRC Fellows will be expected to:

Undertake high-impact, thematic research in collaboration with Host Institutions

Teach and co-develop academic courses

Mentor PhD, postdoctoral, and postgraduate students

Promote international collaborations and industry partnerships

Support patenting, innovation, and commercialisation of research outputs

Submit periodic progress reports and participate in evaluations

Financial Support

The scheme provides structured financial support, including fellowship grants, research funding, relocation assistance, medical allowances, and institutional overheads.

Depending on category, support ranges broadly as follows:

Fellowship fee: Rs 0.15 crore to Rs 0.60 crore annually

Research grant: up to Rs 5 crore (one-time, category-based)

Additional allowances and operational support as per norms

Eligibility For Fellows

Eligible applicants include: