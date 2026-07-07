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Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme Opens, Applications Invited Till July 15, 2026

PMRC offers fellowships for researchers at various career stages with up to Rs 4 crore funding per fellow, focusing on 13 priority research areas.

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Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme Opens, Applications Invited Till July 15, 2026
Selected fellows will receive appointments for up to five years along with financial support.
  • Applications are open until 15 July 2026 through the PMRC portal for eligible institutions and researchers
  • The scheme supports researchers at various career stages with financial aid up to Rs 4 crore per fellow
  • Focus areas include AI, energy, biotechnology, quantum computing, and other national priority sectors
What is the total financial support provided to each selected researcher?

The Ministry of Education has launched the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme, a major initiative aimed at attracting Indian-origin researchers from across the world to contribute to India's growing research and innovation ecosystem.

Applications for the scheme are now open through the PMRC portal and will remain open until 15 July 2026. The initiative is open to both eligible host institutions and researchers interested in joining the programme.

The PMRC Scheme offers opportunities to researchers at different career stages, including Young Research Fellows with up to five years of post-PhD experience, Senior Fellows with five to ten years of experience and Research Chairs with more than ten years of post-doctoral experience. The programme aims to support over 120 distinguished researchers over the next five years, from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Selected fellows will receive appointments for up to five years along with financial support of up to Rs 4 crore per fellow. The researchers will work at eligible host institutions across India, promoting high-quality research, innovation and academic collaboration.

The scheme focuses on 13 priority thematic areas, including advanced materials, energy and sustainability, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, healthcare, space technology, biotechnology, blue economy, quantum computing, clean energy and cybersecurity. Research proposals aligned with national priorities are also encouraged.

According to the Ministry of Education, the initiative is expected to enhance mentorship for young researchers, improve institutional research capacity, strengthen global collaborations and contribute to India's long-term vision of becoming a global leader in research and development. The programme also supports the country's broader goals under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by fostering innovation-driven growth.

Interested applicants can submit their applications through the official PMRC portal before the closing date of 15 July 2026. The Ministry has encouraged Indian-origin researchers worldwide to take advantage of this opportunity and contribute to India's scientific advancement.

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