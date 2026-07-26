UGC NET June 2026: Last Exam's Cutoff For Hindi, Education, Law

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations throughout the country. The exam body is expected to release the NET provisional answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The delay in the release of UGC NET 2026 answer key has made candidates anxious about score estimation and the next stage of the process.

Candidates can use the provisional answers announced officially to calculate or estimate their UGC NET probable scores. Aspirants can check the last exam's cutoff scores for Hindi, Education, and Law below.

Last Exam's Cutoff For Hindi

JRF Award

Unreserved category: 208

OBC: 198

EWS: 202

SC: 188

ST: 178

Assistant Professor Eligibility

Unreserved category: 182

OBC: 168

EWS: 168

SC: 158

ST: 150

Phd Admission

Unreserved category: 158

OBC: 146

EWS: 144

SC: 142

ST: 136

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UGC NET Cutoff For Education As Per Last Year

JRF Cutoff

Unreserved category: 208

OBC: 196

EWS: 200

SC: 182

ST: 178

Assistant Professor Eligibility

Unreserved category: 180

OBC: 164

EWS: 164

SC: 152

ST: 150

Phd Admission Qualifying Score

Unreserved category: 156

OBC: 144

EWS: 142

SC: 136

ST: 134

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UGC NET Law Cutoff As Per Last Exam

JRF Cutoff Score

Unreserved category: 218

OBC: 202

EWS: 210

SC: 196

ST: 182

Assistant Professor Eligibility

Unreserved category: 188

OBC: 172

EWS: 174

SC: 162

ST: 156

Phd Admission

Unreserved category: 166

OBC: 154

EWS: 150

SC: 144

ST: 140

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The UGC NET 2026 cutoff will be important for aspirants as it will determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and PhD admission categories.

Applicants must note that the UGC NET final cut-off will come only after the UGC NET 2026 result declaration, along with the subject-wise and category-wise number of qualifying candidates.