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UGC NET June 2026: Last Exam's Cutoff For Hindi, Education, Law

Candidates can use the provisional answers announced officially to calculate or estimate their UGC NET probable scores.

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UGC NET June 2026: Last Exam's Cutoff For Hindi, Education, Law
The exam body is expected to release the NET provisional answer key soon.

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations throughout the country. The exam body is expected to release the NET provisional answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The delay in the release of UGC NET 2026 answer key has made candidates anxious about score estimation and the next stage of the process. 

Candidates can use the provisional answers announced officially to calculate or estimate their UGC NET probable scores. Aspirants can check the last exam's cutoff scores for Hindi, Education, and Law below. 

Last Exam's Cutoff For Hindi

JRF Award

Unreserved category: 208
OBC: 198
EWS: 202
SC: 188
ST: 178

Assistant Professor Eligibility

Unreserved category: 182
OBC: 168
EWS: 168
SC: 158
ST: 150

Phd Admission

Unreserved category: 158
OBC: 146
EWS: 144
SC: 142
ST: 136

ALSO READ | UGC NET Cutoff For Commerce, English, Psychology As Per Previous Exam

UGC NET Cutoff For Education As Per Last Year

JRF Cutoff

Unreserved category: 208
OBC: 196
EWS: 200
SC: 182
ST: 178

Assistant Professor Eligibility

Unreserved category: 180
OBC: 164
EWS: 164
SC: 152
ST: 150

Phd Admission Qualifying Score

Unreserved category: 156
OBC: 144
EWS: 142
SC: 136
ST: 134

READ MORE | UGC NET Last Exam Cycle's Cutoff For History, Political Science, Sociology

UGC NET Law Cutoff As Per Last Exam

JRF Cutoff Score

Unreserved category: 218
OBC: 202
EWS: 210
SC: 196
ST: 182

Assistant Professor Eligibility

Unreserved category: 188
OBC: 172
EWS: 174
SC: 162
ST: 156

Phd Admission

Unreserved category: 166
OBC: 154
EWS: 150
SC: 144
ST: 140

ALSO CHECK | UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff When? Check Last Year's Economics, Philosophy, Anthro Qualifying Marks

The UGC NET 2026 cutoff will be important for aspirants as it will determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and PhD admission categories.

Applicants must note that the UGC NET final cut-off will come only after the UGC NET 2026 result declaration, along with the subject-wise and category-wise number of qualifying candidates.

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