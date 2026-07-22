UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Even after over 15 days since the UGC NET June 2026 exam concluded, the provisional answer key has not been released, leaving candidates anxious about score estimation and the next stage of the process. The National Testing Agency is yet to announce an official date for the release.

The NTA conducted the NET examinations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations throughout the country. Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants.

The testing agency will also give an opportunity to applicants to challenge an answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee.

As per the official information, the provisional answer keys are expected to be displayed for two to three days. The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

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