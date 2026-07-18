UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Soon; NTA To Open Objection Window After Key Release

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key shortly on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted across the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026. Along with the provisional answer key, NTA will publish the candidates' response sheets and question papers to help aspirants evaluate their performance before the results are announced.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key will be allowed to raise objections by paying the prescribed processing fee within the notified objection window.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Candidates can access the provisional answer key by following the steps below:

Visit the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key link available on the homepage.

Log in using the application number, date of birth and security pin.

The provisional answer key, response sheet and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the documents for future reference.

Compare the recorded responses with the provisional answer key to estimate the probable score.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Objection Process

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the official portal.

A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question must be paid for each challenge.

Objections submitted after the deadline or without payment of the prescribed fee will not be accepted.

All valid challenges will be reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared.

The UGC NET June 2026 result will be declared based on the final answer key.

No further challenges will be entertained after the final answer key is published.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC NET website for the latest updates on the provisional answer key, objection window and result announcement.