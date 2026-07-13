UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff When? Check Last Year's Economics, Philosophy, Anthro Qualifying Marks

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 cutoff list after the result declaration. Meanwhile, the NTA is expected to issue the provisional answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use the provisional answers announced officially to calculate or estimate their UGC NET probable scores.

Based on the official marking scheme, each correct answer awards two marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses. Candidates must also note that no marks will be given for unanswered or unattempted questions. The UGC NET cutoff is important for aspirants as it will determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and PhD admission categories.

LIVE UPDATES | UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: June Exam Response Sheet Soon, Objection Window Details, Marks Calculation

UGC NET Cutoff For Economics

Interested and eligible candidates can check last year's NET cut for Economics for the December exam cycle.

JRF: 232

Assistant Professor: 200

Phd admission: 170

Based on official records, a total of 74 candidates cleared the JRF cutoff in December 2025. Meanwhile, 1022 candidates qualified for the post of Assistant Professor. Additionally, 2140 became eligible for Phd admission.

UGC NET Philosophy Cutoff

Check the December 2025 cutoff for Philosophy below.

JRF: 228

Assistant Professor: 200

Phd admission: 172

As per official information, only 13 candidates qualified for the JRF award in the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Meanwhile, 172 applicants cleared the Assistant Professor cutoff, and 365 candidates cleared the Phd qualifying criteria.

UGC NET Cutoff For Anthropology

Check the December 2025 cutoff for Anthropology below.

JRF: 198

Assistant Professor: 172

Phd admission: 152

A total of four applicants cleared the JRF cutoff in December 2025, as per official records. Meanwhile, 54 and 126 candidates were eligible for the post of Assistant Professor and Phd admission, respectively.

ALSO CHECK | UGC NET Last Exam Cycle's Cutoff For History, Political Science, Sociology

Applicants must note that the authorities will publish separate subject and category-wise cutoffs after result declaration that will include qualifying marks for JRF, Assistant Professor and Phd eligibility along with the number of candidates meeting each threshold.