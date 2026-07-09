UGC NET Cutoff For Commerce, English, Psychology As Per Previous Exam

UGC NET Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted the NET exam on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations throughout the country. The UGC NET final cut-off will come only after result declaration, along with the subject-wise and category-wise number of qualifying candidates.

The UGC NET cutoff will be important for aspirants as it will determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and PhD admission categories. Here are the last exam cycle's qualifying marks of Commerce, English, and Psychology to help students plan their academic journey.

UGC NET Commerce Cutoff

The UGC NET 2026 Commerce exam was conducted on June 24 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Check the last year's December cycle cutoff scores for different JRF, assistant professorship, and Phd admission below.

JRF: 218 (a total of 115 candidates qualified)

218 (a total of 115 candidates qualified) Assistant Professor: 186 (1782 applicants qualified)

186 (1782 applicants qualified) Phd admission: 158 (3791 eligible)

UGC NET English Cutoff

The testing agency conducted the English exam on June 25 in the morning shift. Check previous exam's qualifying scores below.

JRF: 186 (144 candidates qualified)

186 (144 candidates qualified) Assistant Professor: 164 (1680 eligible)

164 (1680 eligible) Phd admission: 146 (3268 eligible)

UGC NET Psychology Cutoff

The UGC NET 2026 Psychology paper was held on June 25 in the evening shift. Check December 2025 exam cycle cutoff below.

JRF: 234 (a total of 45 candidates qualified)

234 (a total of 45 candidates qualified) Assistant Professor: 206 (811 eligible)

206 (811 eligible) Phd admission: 182 (1592 applicants eligible)

The NTA will publish separate subject and category-wise cutoff PDFs after result declaration that will include cutoffs for JRF, Assistant Professor and Phd only eligibility along with the number of candidates meeting each threshold.