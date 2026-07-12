UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted the NET exam on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations throughout the country. The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted for 85 subjects in computer based test mode. Candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website. Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. Aspirants are advised to download their UGC NET response sheet for future reference.

The testing agency will also give an opportunity to applicants to challenge an answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. As per the official information, the provisional answer keys are expected to be displayed for two to three days.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet