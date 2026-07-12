UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA conducted the NET exam on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations throughout the country. The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.
The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted for 85 subjects in computer based test mode. Candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key PDF from the official website. Along with the official answer keys, the NTA will also share the attempted question paper and response sheets of the applicants. Aspirants are advised to download their UGC NET response sheet for future reference.
The testing agency will also give an opportunity to applicants to challenge an answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof. Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 200 per answer key challenged, as a non-refundable processing fee. As per the official information, the provisional answer keys are expected to be displayed for two to three days.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What If There Is Discrepancy In Answer Key?
The testing agency will also give an opportunity to applicants to challenge an answer key in case of discrepancies found, along with valid justification and proof.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Exam Dates
The examinations were conducted at different locations throughout the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026. The NTA also conducted a re-exam of the June 22 paper at the CT Group of Institutions exam centre, Jalandhar, on July 5, 2026.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Where To Check Provisional Answers Officially?
UGC NET candidates will be able to download the answer key PDF from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Will NTA Display Question Paper And Recorded Response?
The NTA will display the question paper and attempted recorded responses by the candidates on the official NTA website prior to the declaration of UGC NET result, according to official information.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Question Paper, Response Sheet Soon
The National Testing Agency is expected to issue the provisional answer key PDF along with the question paper attempted and response sheets of the candidates for the UGC NET June 2026 exam.