UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Expected Tomorrow? Know Steps To Download

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key this week on its official website. The June session examination was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, while a re-examination for candidates at a centre in Jalandhar was held on July 5, 2026.

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA is also expected to upload candidates' response sheets and question papers. Once released, candidates will be able to review their responses and submit objections within the prescribed deadline before the final answer key and results are announced.

How to Check UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can download the provisional answer key by following these steps:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key link.

Log in using the application number and password/date of birth.

View the provisional answer key, response sheet and question paper.

Download and save the documents for future reference.

If required, submit objections by paying the prescribed fee within the given timeline.

UGC NET Result 2026: What Happens Next?

After the objection window closes, subject experts will review all the challenges submitted by candidates. If any objection is found valid, the provisional answer key will be revised and the final answer key will be published.

The UGC NET June 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key, and candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official portal using their login credentials. NTA has not yet announced an official date for the declaration of results.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UGC NET portal for the latest updates on the answer key, objection window and result announcement.