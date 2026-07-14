"Checking Notice Day And Night": Students Demand Transparency On UGC NET Answer Key Release Date

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: With the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 answer key still not out, aspirants are growing increasingly restless. Candidates have taken to social media while they wait for the provisional answer key, with many saying they are checking the official portal multiple times a day for an update. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET 2026 exam on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and July 5, 2026, at different locations throughout the country.

Students and educators have expressed that the wait has turned into a daily refresh routine, with candidates asking NTA to either release the answer key or announce a date. In a social media post on X, Educator Ashwani Tyagi stated that "thousands of aspirants deserve transparency and a timeline."

Another user on X stated that students are frustrated by checking the NTA website for the UGC NET notice "day and night."

Another student iterated that the candidates are stuck and clueless about the next steps, demanding official information regarding the timeline.

Her post read:

For candidates, the delay matters because the answer key is the first checkpoint that allows them to compare responses, estimate scores and prepare objections before the final result is prepared.

Students have said that the uncertainty is adding stress after the exam. They have stressed on their demands for a transparent update on when the answer key will be released, rather than a prolonged wait marked by speculation and repeated portal checks .