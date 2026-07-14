CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download The Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam. Candidates appearing for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password.

The admit card includes important details such as the candidate's exam centre, reporting time, exam shift, and other instructions to be followed on the exam day.

Read official notice here

The CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17 and 18.

On July 17, the Life Sciences paper will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the Mathematical Sciences paper will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm.

On July 18, the Chemical Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences papers will be held in the morning shift (9 am to 12 noon). The Physical Sciences paper is scheduled for the afternoon shift (3 pm to 6 pm).

The exam is conducted to determine eligibility for the junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, PhD admission, or a combination of these, depending on the option chosen by the candidate during registration.

Steps to download CSIR UGC NET June 2026 admit card