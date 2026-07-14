On Camera, Giant Banner Falls On Moving Bike In Thane, Couple Has Narrow Escape

A large birthday banner installed on a foot overbridge along the Eastern Express Highway in Thane suddenly collapsed on Tuesday, narrowly missing several vehicles and triggering panic among commuters.

The banner fell onto a moving motorcycle carrying a man and a woman. While the paper portion of the banner landed on the couple, they escaped without any major injuries. Had the structure been made of heavier or stronger material, the incident could have resulted in a serious accident.

A loud scream from a woman is heard in the video capturing the moment the banner came crashing down onto the motorcycle, underscoring the panic that followed. Several motorists and pedestrians were left shocked as the banner collapsed in the middle of the busy highway.

Fortunately, no one else was injured in the incident.

Based on the video, the incident appears to have been recorded either by a dashcam in a vehicle travelling behind the motorcycle or by a bystander using a mobile phone. Moments after the banner collapsed, several onlookers rushed to the couple's aid to check if they had been injured. The sudden incident left commuters and bystanders visibly shaken, with many gathering around the scene in a state of concern and unease.

The episode has raised serious questions over how such a large banner was permitted to be installed on a public foot overbridge and whether the necessary safety norms and permissions were in place. Authorities are yet to clarify who authorised the installation and if any action will be taken against those responsible.