NEET UG Re-Test 2026 Result This Week? Over 20 Lakh Students Await Update

Medical aspirants who appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination are likely to get their results by July 20, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirming the expected timeline. The announcement will pave the way for the admission process, which was delayed after the original examination was cancelled over an alleged paper leak.

The NEET UG re-examination was conducted on June 21, replacing the exam held on May 3. The NTA organised the fresh test within weeks to avoid major disruption to medical admissions and keep the MBBS academic calendar on track.

Before declaring the results, the agency will release the final answer key, which will be used to prepare candidates' scores. The provisional answer key was published in the last week of June, and students were allowed to submit objections until June 28. Officials said nearly 10,000 objections were received and are being reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is issued.

The NTA has assured candidates that the delay caused by the cancellation of the original examination will not affect the admission schedule. Officials said the evaluation process is being carried out on priority so that counselling can begin without further delay.

After the results are announced, candidates can download their scorecards from the official NEET website by entering their Application Number and Password or Date of Birth, along with the security captcha. Students are advised to keep both digital and printed copies of the scorecard for the counselling process.

Meanwhile, the government is planning major reforms to NEET from 2027. According to reports, the examination may shift to a computer-based format and be held over multiple days in nearly 500 cities as part of a wider overhaul of the National Testing Agency following the paper leak controversy.